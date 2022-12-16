NZ BusinessNZ manufacturing dropped to 47.4, negative dynamic at play

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index dropped from 49.3 to 47.4 in November. That is the first time the PMI has shown consecutive months of contraction since the first nationwide lockdown in 2020.

Looking at some details, production fell slightly from 49.9 to 49.6. Employment fell from 48.7 to 46.7. New orders dropped further from 44.4 to 41.8. Finished stocks rose from 55.0 to 56.1. Deliveries dropped from 55.4 to 50.7.

BNZ Senior Economist, Craig Ebert stated “it’s been quite the sag in the PMI, compared to just three months ago when everything appeared positive. Of course, the PMI can dive down to the 40-zone when things get recessionary. And November’s result wasn’t that awful. That said, it also had componentry showing a negative dynamic at play”.

