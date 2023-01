Canada manufacturing sales were flat at CAD 72.3B in November, below expectation of 2.3% mom growth. higher sales of durable goods (+1.8%), led by motor vehicles (+12.7%) and fabricated metal products (+2.7%), were offset by lower sales of non-durable goods (-1.7%), led by the chemical (-4.4%) and petroleum and coal product (-2.1%) industries.

Full release here.