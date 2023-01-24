Australia PMI composite rose to 48.2, economy is not slowing sufficiently for RBA

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia PMI Manufacturing fell from 50.2 to 49.8 in January, a 32-month low. PMI Services rose from 47.3 to 48.3. PMI Composite rose from 47.5 to 48.2.

Warren Hogan, Chief Economic Advisor at Judo Bank said:

“Following eight consecutive rate hikes in 2022, the RBA Board will be meeting for the first time on 7 February. The latest PMI readings may raise the concern that the economy is not slowing sufficiently to bring inflation back to target in a timely manner…

“Inflation pressures may abate somewhat but the risk for the RBA is that inflation remains stubbornly high well into 2023. This could maintain upward pressure on inflation expectations and wages growth. On this basis it seems premature for the RBA to pause the current tightening cycle….

“We expect the RBA to hike the cash rate by 25bp in each of February and March before an extended pause. Further rate hikes may be required later in 2023 if the economy and inflation prove more resilient than current consensus forecasts suggest.”

