Japan PMI Manufacturing was unchanged at 48.9 in January, below expectation of 49.4. PMI Services rose from 51.5 to 52.4. PMI Composite rose form 49.7 to 50.8.

Laura Denman, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “Japan’s private sector kicked off 2023 on a more positive note, as signalled by activity returning to growth territory in January. However, similar to trends recorded over much of the past six months, a divergence between the manufacturing and services sectors has remained.

