Tue, Jan 24, 2023 @ 11:23 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone PMI composite rose to 50.2, escaping recession but renewed contraction shouldn't...

Eurozone PMI composite rose to 50.2, escaping recession but renewed contraction shouldn’t be ruled out

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing rose from 47.8 to 48.8 in January, above expectation of 48.1. PMI services rose from 49.8 to 50.7, above expectation of of 49.4, and back in expansion. PMI Composite rose from 49.3 to 50.2, a 7-month high.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“A steadying of the eurozone economy at the start of the years adds to evidence that the region might escape recession…. The region is by no means out of the woods yet, however, as demand continues to fall – merely dropping at a reduced rate… The case for higher interest rates is fuelled further by the upturn in employment growth recorded during the month and signs of higher wages driving the latest upturn in price pressures.

“A case for policy caution is supported by the survey merely indicating a stagnation of the eurozone economy, hinting that a renewed slide into contraction should not be ruled out as borrowing costs rise, but the survey undoubtedly brings welcome good news to suggest that any downturn is likely to be far less severe than previously feared and that a recession may well be avoided altogether.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Trading USD/CAD Currency Pair

What is Bull and Bear in Forex Market

How to Use Pivot Points

Retracement in Forex Trading

GBP/USD – Long Term Consolidation?

A Primer to Understanding Basic Chart Patterns

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.