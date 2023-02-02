Thu, Feb 02, 2023 @ 13:57 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoE Bailey: We have seen a turning of the corner, but it's...

BoE Bailey: We have seen a turning of the corner, but it’s very early days

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

At the post meeting press conference, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said, “since the November monetary policy report we’ve seen the first signs that inflation has turned the corner.”

“We have done a lot on rates already. The full effect of that is still to come through. But it’s too soon to declare victory just yet, inflationary pressures are still there,” he warned.

On BoE’s language, he said, “In the previous language we had a presumption that if the economy evolved as the forecast suggests – that’s in November – then we expect there to be further rates increase. We also had that word ‘forceful’ in there.

“And we have changed both of those points. And I think that reflects the fact that we’ve now got a combination of what I would call – we have we have seen a turning of the corner, but it’s very early days and the risks are very large and it’s really that that I think shapes where we where we go from here.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.