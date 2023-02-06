BoE hawk Mann: Next step more likely another hike than a cut or hold

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoE MPC member Catherine Mann, a known hawk, said in a speech that “we need to stay the course, and in my view the next step in Bank Rate is still more likely to be another hike than a cut or hold.”

She noted that “some (global) central bankers are seeing a turning point in data to which they are responding with an inflection in their respective policy paths”.

Also, “recent market chatter has focused on when central banks will stop hiking and if they will reverse, with fears torn between the risks of overtightening and stopping too soon.

But for assessment on the turning point, she is looking for “significant and sustained deceleration in higher frequency price increases and in the underlying inflation measures and expectations towards inflation rates that are consistent with achieving the 2% target”.

She emphasized, “uncertainty around turning points should not motivate a wait-and-see approach, as the consequences of under tightening far outweigh, in my opinion, the alternative.”

Full speech here.