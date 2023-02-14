Tue, Feb 14, 2023 @ 05:47 GMT
RBNZ survey: OCR expected to rise to 5% by year end

According to RBNZ Survey of Expectations (Business), one-year inflation expectations rose slightly from 5.08% to 5.11% in February quarter. The reading was similar to value from the 1990 survey when actual CPI was 7.60%.

On the other hand, two-year inflation expected dropped further from 3.62% to 3.30%. The spread also narrowed, with no respondent answering below 2.00% or above 6.00%.

Official Cash Rate (OCR) expectations increased notably by 74 basis points from 4.25% to 4.89% by the end of this quarter. OCR is expected rise further to 5.00% by the end of the year, up from 4.67%.

Full release here.

