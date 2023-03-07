Tue, Mar 07, 2023 @ 15:40 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoE Mann: There could be depreciation pressure on Sterling

BoE Mann: There could be depreciation pressure on Sterling

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoE MPC member Catherine Mann warned that there could be depreciation pressure on Pound exchange rate if investor haven’t fully priced in recent hawkish message from Fed and ECB. Meanwhile, she reiterated that more are needed to be done regarding inflation.

“The important question for me with regard to the pound is how much of that existing hawkish tone (of Fed and ECB) is already priced into the pound”, Mann told BloombergTV. If it’s already priced in, then what we see is what we get. But if it’s not completely priced in, then there could be depreciation pressure” on Sterling.

Regarding interest rates, Mann said, “I’ve had recent speeches where I’ve indicated that I thought more needed to be done in order to ensure that expectations in particular are for a declining rate of inflation and the embeddedness to be mitigated.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.