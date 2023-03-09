AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY break support ahead of Kuroda’s last BoJ meeting

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Yen is seeing a broad recovery today as investors anticipate Haruhiko Kuroda’s last BoJ monetary policy meeting tomorrow. As with four of his predecessors, Kuroda is unlikely to make any changes to policy during this last meeting, with his comments expected to echo what has been said numerous times before. Specifically, he is likely to reiterate that the current ultra-loose monetary policy is still appropriate until there is sustained inflation above the 2% target led by wage growth.

Meanwhile, the government’s nominees for the next BoJ Governor and Deputy Governors have been approved by the lower house of parliament today. The upper house will vote on the nominees tomorrow. Kazuo Ueda will officially replace Kuroda on April 8, and chair his first monetary policy meeting on April 27-28. The two deputy governor nominees, Shinichi Ueda and Ryozo Himino, will take office from March 20.

Yen is making progress today by breaking through near term resistance levels against commodity currencies. AUD/JPY’s break of 90.21 support argues that corrective rise from 87.00 has completed at 93.02. Sustained trading below channel support (now at 89.91) will affirm this bearish case and target 87.00/88.10 support zone.

NZD/JPY’s break of 83.59 support also argue that corrective pattern from 81.02 has completed at 85.20. Sustained trading below trend line support (now at 83.44) will bring deeper fall to 82.31 support first, and then 81.02 low.