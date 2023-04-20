ECB Schnabel emphasizes data-driven approach amid banking sector disturbances

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel emphasized the importance of a data-driven approach to policy decisions in light of recent disturbances in the banking sector. She stated yesterday, “I can’t tell you what we’ll decide at the next meeting, and especially at the following meetings,” adding that the situation has become “even more complex.”

Schnabel noted the significance of monitoring the potential impact of banking sector uncertainty on lending, saying, “It’s even more important that we look at all the data we’ll get. It’s important whether the uncertainty in the banking sector will have an additional impact on lending.”

When discussing the ECB’s future plans for its balance sheet, Schnabel admitted that the endpoint remains uncertain and is currently under discussion. She emphasized the need to manage the balance sheet in a way that markets can digest during these turbulent times and expressed satisfaction with the current approach, stating, “So far, it’s worked extraordinarily well.”