US initial jobless claims rose 2k to 232k in the week ending May 27, slightly below expectation of 236k. Four-week moving average of initial claims dropped -2.5k to 229.5k.

Continuing claims dropped -6k to 1795k in the week ending May 20. Four-week moving average of continuing claims dropped -1.5k to 1789k.

Full US jobless claims release here.