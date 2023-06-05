Eurozone PPI at -3.2% mom, 1.0% yoy in Apr

Mon, Jun 05, 2023 @ 13:07 GMT
Eurozone PPI came in at -3.2% mom, 1.0% yoy in April, versus expectation of -2.7% mom, 0.8% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices decreased by 10.1% mom in the energy sector and by -0.6% mom for intermediate goods, while prices increased by 0.2% mom for durable consumer goods, by 0.3% mom for non-durable consumer goods and by 0.4% mom for capital goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy decreased by -0.1% mom.

EU PPI was at -2.9% mom, 2.3% yoy. The largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Belgium (-9.1%), Italy (-6.5%) and Ireland (-6.3%), while increases were observed in Germany (+0.3%), Denmark (+0.2%) as well as Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Slovenia (all +0.1%).

Full Eurozone PPI release here.

