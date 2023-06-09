Fri, Jun 09, 2023 @ 05:28 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoJ to persist with monetary easing amid inflation uncertainty, says Ueda

BoJ to persist with monetary easing amid inflation uncertainty, says Ueda

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoJ is committed to maintaining its monetary easing policy as it seeks to sustainably achieve its 2% inflation target, stated BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda in a parliamentary address.

He acknowledged, “There’s still some distance to sustainably and stably achieve our 2% inflation target. As such, we will patiently maintain our monetary easing policy.”

Ueda explained that the central bank’s strategy is to initiate a positive cycle in which inflation-adjusted wages will start to rise.

However, he also indicated that BOJ anticipates core consumer inflation to dip below 2% target in the latter half of the fiscal year. Despite this projection, Ueda expressed that there remains a substantial degree of uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook.

One key factor he highlighted is corporate price-setting behaviour, which he stated was “somewhat overshooting expectations.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.