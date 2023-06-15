Swiss SECO: Economic growth to be significantly below average

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Swiss SECO expert group on business cycles expect “significantly below average growth for the Swiss economy”, at 1.1% in 2023, and then 1.5% in 2024. Both were unchanged from prior forecast in March. It added that while the economy started the year “vigorously”, “inflationary pressures remain high internationally and there are pronounced economic risks”.

Regarding inflation, the group expects inflation to stabilize at 2.3% in 2024 (down from March forecast of 2.4%), and then falls to 1.5% average in 2024 (unchanged from prior forecast). Unemployment rate is expected to average 2.0% in 2023, and then rise to 2.3% in 2024.

Full SECO release here.