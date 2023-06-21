Wed, Jun 21, 2023 @ 05:22 GMT
HomeLive CommentsAustralia's Westpac leading index fell to -1.09%, weakness to extend into 2024

Australia’s Westpac leading index fell to -1.09%, weakness to extend into 2024

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Australia Westpac Leading Index growth rate fell from -0.78% to -1.09% in May. This is the lowest read of the growth rate since the pandemic. The tenth consecutive negative print for the index. The negative Index growth rates point to below-trend economic growth.

Westpac expects the weakness to extend through 2023 and into 2024. Westpac recently revised down growth forecast 2023 and 2024, from 1% and 1.5% to 0.6% and 1.0% respectively. This weakness in the economy is centred around consumers but also reflects slowing global economy; downturn in dwelling construction; and progressive weakening in labour market.

Regarding RBA policy, Westpac expects the central bank to raise cash rate by a further 0.25% at July 4 meeting. “As we saw at the June Board meeting, we expect that the July meeting will see these considerations of inflation risks again overriding concerns about the poor growth outlook.”

Full Australia Westpac leading index release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.