Thu, Jul 13, 2023 @ 05:36 GMT
HomeLive CommentsChina's exports down -12.4% yoy in Jun, imports down -6.8% yoy

China’s exports down -12.4% yoy in Jun, imports down -6.8% yoy

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

China’s trade dynamics in June spun a story of steeper than expected declines on both the import and export front. With the largest export drop since February 2020.

June’s figures reveal a -12.4% yoy slump in China’s exports, far exceeding anticipated -9.5% yoy decline and outpacing May’s -7.5% yoy drop. Imports followed a similar pattern, decreasing by -6.8% yoy, steeper fall than projected 4.0% and more significant contraction than May’s -4.5% yoyshrinkage.

Despite these challenges, China’s trade surplus managed to grow from USD 68.1B to USD 70.62B. However, this increase didn’t quite hit expectation of a USD 74.8B surplus.

Lu Daliang, a spokesperson for China’s customs bureau, cautioned that the nation’s trade is expected to face substantial pressure in the second half of the year. During a press conference, Lu attributed these pressures to high inflation in developed countries and geopolitical issues.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.