AUD/CAD recovering, head and shoulder in the making?

Tue, Jul 25, 2023 @ 14:58 GMT
AUD/CAD is one of the top movers today, riding on Aussie’s broad based recovery. Immediate focus is on 55 4H EMA (now at 0.8191). Sustained trading above there will indicate that the pull back from 0.9054 has completed at 0.8859, and bring stronger rise back to 0.9054 resistance.

While it’s still a bit early, it’s worth to point out that AUD/CAD could be forming a head and shoulder bottom pattern (ls: 0.8781; h: 0.8741; rs: 0.8859). Decisive break of 0.9054 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 0.9545 to 0.8741 at 0.9048) will be a strong signal of bullish reversal. That would set the stage for further rise to 61.8% retracement at 0.9238 next.

