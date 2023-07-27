US GDP grew 2.4% in Q2, faster than Q1 and above expectations

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US GDP grew 2.4% annualized in Q2, according to the “advance” estimate, well above expectation of 1.6%. That’s also a faster growth than Q1’s 2.0% annualized. PCE price index slowed from 4.1% to 2.6% while PCE core price index also fell form 4.9% to 3.8%.

BEA said: “Compared to the first quarter, the acceleration in GDP in the second quarter primarily reflected an upturn in private inventory investment and an acceleration in nonresidential fixed investment. These movements were partly offset by a downturn in exports, and decelerations in consumer spending, federal government spending, and state and local government spending. Imports turned down.”

Full US GDP release here.

Also released, in June, durable goods orders rose 4.7% versus expectation of 1.0%. Ex-transport orders rose 0.6%, versus expectation of 0.1%. Goods trade deficit narrowed to USD -87.8B, versus expectation of USD -91.8B.

Initial jobless claims dropped slightly to 221k in the week ending July 21, below expectation of 233k.