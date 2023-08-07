Eurozone Sentix rose to -18.9, but no joy about this development

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence rose from -22.5 to -18.9 in August, much better than expectation of -25.0. Current Situation Index was unchanged at -20.5. Expectations Index rose from -24.5 to -17.3. Inflation theme barometer rose to -11, indicating a decline in inflationary pressure. Central bank policy barometer also rose to -13.

Nevertheless, Sentix noted, “Investors are thus by no means positive about economic developments, the expected rate of deterioration is merely easing. Thus, at the beginning of August 2023, the economy in the euro zone remains in recession mode. There can therefore be no joy about this development.”

In Germany, Sentix Investor Confidence fell from -28.4 to -30.4, lowest since October 2022. Current Situation Index dropped from -28.0 to -35.3. worst since July 2020. Expectations index rose slightly from -28.8 to -26.0.

Full Eurozone Sentix release here.