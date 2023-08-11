New Zealand BNZ manufacturing slumps to Post-GFC low in July

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand’s BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index has experienced a drop in July, declining from 47.4 to 46.3. Digging into the details, there was a notable dip in Production, which plummeted from 47.3 to 42.9, and Employment wasn’t far behind, decreasing from 46.8 to 44.3. On a slightly brighter note, New Orders saw a modest increase, moving from 43.8 to 45.0, and Finished Stocks slightly ticked up from 52.3 to 52.6. However, Deliveries took a sharp hit, falling from 49.9 to 42.3.

Feedback from the manufacturing sector portrayed a gloomy picture. Negative comments in July stood at 72%, a slight decrease from June’s 74.5%, but higher than May’s 66.7% and April’s 70.3%. The core concerns cited by manufacturers revolved around general market uncertainty, escalating costs, and inclement weather affecting demand, particularly during July.

Catherine Beard, BusinessNZ’s Director of Advocacy, remarked on the PMI’s July figures, indicating that they “showed very little signs of potential improvements for the sector as a whole.” Echoing this sentiment, BNZ Senior Economist, Doug Steel, highlighted the gravity of the situation, noting that “the July result was the fifth consecutive monthly sub-50 reading and, outside of Covid lockdown periods, the lowest reading since the GFC days back in June 2009.”

Full NZ BNZ PMI release here.