UK GDP rose 0.5% mom in Jun, up 0.2% qoq in Q2

Fri, Aug 11, 2023 @ 09:30 GMT
UK GDP grew 0.5% mom in June, well above expectation of 0.2% mom. Production grew 1.8% mom. Services was up 0.2% mom. Construction also rose 1.6% mom.

For Q1, GDP grew 0.2% qoq, above expectation of 0.0% qoq. But the level of quarterly GDP was -0.2% below its pre-pandemic level in Q4 2019. Services grew 0.1% on the quarter. Production grew by 0.7% with 1.6% growth in manufacturing. Construction rose 0.3%.

The implied price of GDP rose by 2.1% in Q2, which was primarily driven by higher price pressures for household consumption (1.5%) and government consumption (3.1%).

Full UK monthly and quarterly GDP releases here.

