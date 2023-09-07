BoE Decision Maker Panel indicates easing inflation expectations

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the latest release of BoE Decision Maker Panel survey data for August, there is a tangible shift in business expectations pointing towards a decrease in both output price inflation and CPI inflation over the coming year, albeit with a lingering high degree of uncertainty.

According to the report, firms anticipate a fall in output price inflation over the next year, with the year-ahead output price inflation envisioned to be 4.9% in the three months leading up to August. This projection denotes a dip of -0.5% in comparison to the data gathered in the three months to July.

One-year ahead CPI inflation expectations lowered to 4.8% in August, a significant reduction from the 5.4% foreseen in July. Furthermore, when casting the net wider to encompass a three-year period, August data records a slight decrease to 3.2%, down by a marginal -0.1% from July’s expectations.

In the realm of wage growth, there is a persistence of the previously noted trend with expectations for the year ahead holding steady at 5.0% in August. Despite this, it is essential to note that the figure is overshadowed by the realized wage growth reported at a higher 6.9% for both single month data and the cumulative data for the three months to August.

However, amidst these optimistic projections, businesses seem to be grappling with considerable uncertainty. A substantial 53% of firms expressed that they are facing high to very high levels of uncertainty, a statistic that has remained unchanged from July.

Full BoE DMP release here.