Thu, Sep 07, 2023 @ 12:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBoE Decision Maker Panel indicates easing inflation expectations

BoE Decision Maker Panel indicates easing inflation expectations

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In the latest release of BoE Decision Maker Panel survey data for August, there is a tangible shift in business expectations pointing towards a decrease in both output price inflation and CPI inflation over the coming year, albeit with a lingering high degree of uncertainty.

According to the report, firms anticipate a fall in output price inflation over the next year, with the year-ahead output price inflation envisioned to be 4.9% in the three months leading up to August. This projection denotes a dip of -0.5% in comparison to the data gathered in the three months to July.

One-year ahead CPI inflation expectations lowered to 4.8% in August, a significant reduction from the 5.4% foreseen in July. Furthermore, when casting the net wider to encompass a three-year period, August data records a slight decrease to 3.2%, down by a marginal -0.1% from July’s expectations.

In the realm of wage growth, there is a persistence of the previously noted trend with expectations for the year ahead holding steady at 5.0% in August. Despite this, it is essential to note that the figure is overshadowed by the realized wage growth reported at a higher 6.9% for both single month data and the cumulative data for the three months to August.

However, amidst these optimistic projections, businesses seem to be grappling with considerable uncertainty. A substantial 53% of firms expressed that they are facing high to very high levels of uncertainty, a statistic that has remained unchanged from July.

Full BoE DMP release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.