Australian consumer sentiment ticks up to 82, but interest rates concerns linger

Australia’s Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index showed a positive move, climbing 2.9% from 79.7 to 82 in October. Despite the uptick, a score of 82 still paints a subdued picture, correlating with a decline in per capita spending.

One of the more pressing concerns for consumers remains the prospective upward movement in mortgage interest rates. The post-October RBA decision survey indicated that 63% of consumers anticipate mortgage interest rates to climb in the forthcoming year. This figure marks a substantial rise from 52.3% in September. N

Notably, however, these numbers don’t match the heightened concerns recorded when RBA was in an active rate-hiking mode, where readings ranged between 70-80%. Meanwhile, optimism for a rate cut next year has dwindled; only 7% of consumers now hold that expectation, down from 15% the previous month.

The upcoming November 7 meeting of RBA is earmarked as a significant event, with a revised set of forecasts to accompany the Statement on Monetary Policy.

Westpac shared their viewpoint on the evolving situation: “While the RBA may need to revise its near-term forecasts for headline inflation up, on its own this will probably not be enough to trigger a further rate rise.”

The September quarter CPI, slated for release on October 25, is now in sharp focus. Westpac added, “If, however, there are further surprises in the September quarter CPI, due October 25, the next few meetings could be a little more live than the one in October.”

