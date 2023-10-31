Eurozone CPI slows to 2.9% yoy, lowest since Jul 2021

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI cooled off further in October, decelerating from 4.3% yoy to 2.9% yoy. This slowdown in inflation was more pronounced than market predictions, which had forecasted a rate of 3.1% yoy. Notably, this is the most muted inflation pace the region has experienced since July 2021.

Excluding volatile components in energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, core CPI experienced a deceleration from 4.5% yoy to 4.2% yoy, hitting its lowest mark since July 2022, and meeting the predictions set by market experts.

Breaking down the main components of inflation, food, alcohol, and tobacco observed the most significant annual inflation rate for October, registering 7.5% compared to 8.8% in September. Services prices recorded a marginal decline, moving from 4.7% in September to 4.6% in October. Non-energy industrial goods also experienced a slowdown, with prices rising 3.5% in October compared to 4.1% in the preceding month.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

However, the most dramatic shift was observed in the energy component. Prices in this segment plummeted to -11.1% in October from -4.6% in September, reflecting the volatile nature of global energy markets.

Full Eurozone CPI release here.