Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 43.1, woes deepen

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone’s PMI Manufacturing reading for October was finalized at 43.1, a slight decline from September’s 43.4.

A closer look at individual countries, notably, Germany, Europe’s largest economy, posted a five-month high, though it still lurks in the downturn territory with a reading of 40.8. France hits a 41-month low at 42.8.

Amidst the broader decline, Greece displayed resilience with a two-month high of 50.8. In contrast, countries such as Ireland, Spain, and Italy presented figures pointing towards continued economic pressure with readings of 48.2, 45.1, and 44.9, respectively.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, likened the ongoing trend in Eurozone manufacturing to a “bumpy sleigh ride.” While the slight stability in recent PMI figures might hint at approaching the low point of this downturn, the critical indicators like the new orders index remain in the red.

The stagnation of these vital indices, as history suggests, could potentially set the stage for a recovery. However, de la Rubia anticipates this turnaround to materialize in the first half of the upcoming year.

Furthermore, he pointed out the synchronized decline among the eurozone nations. With key players like France, Italy, Spain, and Germany showcasing dipping PMIs, it’s evident that a sectoral contraction might be imminent for these nations in the current quarter.

Full Eurozone PMI Manufacturing release here.