Fed’s Logan: Tight financial conditions crucial to steer inflation back to target

At a Fed conference overnight, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said that inflation appears to be “trending toward 3%”, a figure still above the 2% target.

Despite a cooling labor market, Logan highlighted that it remains “too tight,” implying that the job market’s strength could continue to put upward pressure on wages and, consequently, inflation.

Logan emphasized the need “see tight financial conditions in order to bring inflation to 2% in a timely and sustainable way”. She will be looking at “data” and “financial conditions” as the next meeting in December approaches.

With a particular focus on recent retracement in 10-year Treasury yield and broader financial conditions, Logan suggests these elements will play a pivotal role in shaping Fed’s forthcoming monetary policy decisions.