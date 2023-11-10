RBA’s hawkish SoMP points to another rate hike

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

RBA’s latest Statement on Monetary Policy presents a more hawkish picture than market observers anticipated, with upward revisions in both headline and underlying inflation projections, alongside stronger growth outlook.

More importantly, these projections rest on the assumption that cash rate will peak around 4.50%, comparing to the current 4.35%, suggesting another rate hike could be imminent.

RBA’s heightened vigilance against inflation is clear: “The weight of recent information suggests that the risk of inflation remaining higher for longer has increased,” the bank stated, highlighting domestic inflation persistence and possible global factors, such as energy market disruptions and food price hikes tied to El Niño effects.

Economic projections now show a year-average GDP growth expected to hit 2.00% in 2023, rising to 1.75% in 2024, and reaching 2.25% in 2025. These figures mark an upgrade from June’s forecast of 1.50%, 1.25%, and 2.00% respectively, suggesting a resilient economy that could withstand tighter monetary policy.

Inflation forecasts have also been adjusted upward, with headline CPI inflation now seen at 4.50% at the year’s end in 2023, followed by 3.50% in 2024, and softening to 3.00% in 2025. They are upgraded from 4.25%, 3.25% and 2.75% respectively.

The trimmed mean inflation follows a similar upward trajectory, projected to be at 4.50% in year-ended 2023, 3.25% in 2024, and 3.00% in 2025, up from prior forecast of 4.00%, 3.00%, and 2.75% respectively.

Underpinning these projections are technical assumptions of a cash rate peaking at around 4.50%, with a gradual decline to approximately 3.50% by the end of 2025, indicating a higher rate path than previously used.

Full RBA SoMP here.