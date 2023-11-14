Japan’s Suzuki emphasizes balancing positives and negatives of weak Yen

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As Japanese Yen continues to hover near multi-decade lows against Dollar after yesterday’s selloff, Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the currency’s movements. In his latest remarks, Suzuki avoided any direct mention of intervening in the currency markets, focusing instead on a strategy to balance the impact of the Yen’s weakness.

Suzuki stated, “What’s important is to maximize positive effects from the weak yen while mitigating negatives.” His comments come as the Japanese government faces the challenges of managing economic implications of Yen’s prolonged decline. While a weaker Yen can benefit Japan’s export-driven economy, it also raises concerns about increased import costs, especially in the context of global inflationary pressures.

Suzuki’s emphasis on maximizing the benefits and reducing the drawbacks of the weak Yen highlights the delicate balancing act the Japanese authorities must perform in the current economic environment. His statement suggests a cautious approach from the government, possibly hinting at measured responses rather than abrupt market interventions.