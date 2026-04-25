Markets Weekly Outlook – Can Earnings Outweigh Geopolitical Headwinds & Central Bank Decisions?

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed to new intraday records, propelled by diplomatic hopes for de-escalation in the Middle East & tech performance.

The week ahead features meetings from the Fed, ECB, and Bank of England as well as tech earnings releases.

The Bank of Japan is the “wild card” facing pressure for a surprise hike, while markets will also focus on China’s Manufacturing PMI, which is at risk of slipping back into contraction.

Global markets find themselves at a crossroads as the week draws to a close, with the narrative shifting between geopolitical caution and corporate optimism. While the US Dollar eased slightly on Friday, it remains on track for a weekly gain as traders weigh the potential for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran.

The Greenback’s trajectory has been a reflection of the broader market’s “wait-and-see” approach; optimism over a near-term peace deal has provided temporary relief, while the looming threat of prolonged energy disruptions continues to act as a floor for the currency.

The Dollar Index (DXY) dipped 0.11% to 98.71 during Friday’s session, yet it is still eyeing a 0.50% gain for the week. This relative strength has kept the Euro and Sterling under pressure, with the EUR/USD pair trending toward a 0.53% weekly loss despite a modest intraday recovery to $1.1699.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen saw a slight flight-to-safety bid, strengthening to 159.62.

The geopolitical premium is most visible in the energy sector, where Brent and WTI crude have surged 16% and 11% respectively this week, their second-largest gains since the onset of hostilities, as the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively paralyzed.

In the equity space, the mood is decidedly more bullish. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed to new intraday records on Friday, propelled by a dual engine of diplomatic hope and tech outperformance. Reports that Iran’s Foreign Minister is headed to Islamabad for peace talks, coupled with news that US envoys, including Jared Kushner, are set for Pakistan-mediated negotiations have offered a glimmer of hope for de-escalation.

This sentiment was further bolstered by a surge in Intel shares, which helped the technology sector shrug off the release of DeepSeek’s latest AI model and lead the broader market higher.

Earnings season is also providing a sturdy foundation for investor confidence. With over 80% of S&P 500 companies beating expectations thus far, the focus now shifts to a high-stakes week ahead. Five of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps are scheduled to report, representing a significant portion of the index’s market cap.

As the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eye their fourth consecutive week of gains, the longest streak since late 2024, the market’s resilience will be tested by whether these corporate giants can justify their valuations amidst a backdrop of lingering inflation concerns and a volatile geopolitical landscape.

Source: LSEG

Week Ahead: Central Banks Walk a Tightrope as Geopolitical Tensions Refuse to Thaw

Markets enter the final week of April facing a familiar, albeit intensifying, conundrum. While the “higher for longer” narrative was the theme of 2025, the spring of 2026 is shaping up to be defined by a “wait and see” stalemate. As we look toward the week starting April 26, the spotlight is firmly fixed on a trifecta of central bank meetings with the Fed, ECB, and Bank of England, all of whom find themselves caught between sticky energy-led inflation and a fragile global growth outlook.

Central Banks: All Bark and No Bite?

The overarching theme for the coming week is the “balancing problem” facing global policymakers. Geopolitical instability in the Middle East has kept oil prices buoyant, complicating the inflation path just as markets were hoping for a dovish pivot.

The Fed (Wednesday): Jerome Powell is expected to maintain a steady hand in what is scheduled to be his final meeting as Chair. While the US economy continues to show resilience—with 1Q GDP expected to rebound to 2.7%—the core PCE deflator remains a thorn in the side of the FOMC. Expect a “hold” decision, with Powell likely emphasizing that while the labor market risks are skewed to the downside, the inflation fight is far from over.

The ECB & BoE (Thursday): Across the Atlantic, the story is remarkably similar. Both the ECB and the Bank of England are expected to keep rates unchanged. For the ECB, Thursday’s flurry of data (GDP and April inflation) will serve as a reality check. In the UK, Governor Andrew Bailey faces a market that has recently ignored his attempts to talk down rate hike expectations. The challenge for both will be maintaining a hawkish bias to keep inflation expectations anchored without accidentally triggering a deeper economic downturn.

Asia in Focus: BoJ and China’s PMI

While the West grapples with policy inertia, the Asia-Pacific region is bracing for potential volatility.

Bank of Japan (Tuesday): This is the “wild card” of the week. While the consensus leans toward a hold, a surprise hike remains on the table. With Tokyo CPI expected to accelerate and real interest rates deeply negative, the BoJ is under immense pressure to react. Watch the quarterly outlook report for upward revisions to the 2026/27 inflation forecasts.

China PMI (Thursday): After a brief foray into expansionary territory, China’s manufacturing PMI is at risk of slipping back into contraction (49.9 expected). Any sign of cooling demand in the world’s second-largest economy could weigh heavily on commodity-linked currencies and broader risk sentiment.

Australia’s Inflation (Wednesday): High oil prices are expected to push Australian CPI toward the 4.6% mark. This hot print could force the RBA’s hand as early as May, putting the “Aussie” dollar in the crosshairs.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar. (click to enlarge)

Chart of the Week – US Dollar Index (DXY)

From a technical standpoint, The DXY is currently testing an inflection point after a sharp recovery from January lows. Having broken below a rising ascending channel, the index has stalled, suggesting a loss of bullish momentum as it hovers around the 100 and 200-day MAs.

Key Technical Observations:

Resistance: The 99.56 handle remains the immediate ceiling. A failure to break this level could lead to a deeper pullback. The catalyst may be some form of deal between the US and Iran.

The 99.56 handle remains the immediate ceiling. A failure to break this level could lead to a deeper pullback. The catalyst may be some form of deal between the US and Iran. Support: Immediate support sits at the confluence of the MA 100/200 (approx. 98.50). A failure to break above the 99.00 level would keep bears in the driver’s seat.

Immediate support sits at the confluence of the MA 100/200 (approx. 98.50). A failure to break above the 99.00 level would keep bears in the driver’s seat. Indicators: The RSI (bottom) sits at 45.726, showing a bearish lean after the recent “Pivot” high.

The trend is currently neutral-to-bearish. Watch for a decisive close below the 97.70 handle to confirm a deeper correction toward 97.00.

Conversely, a daily close above 100.61 invalidates the bearish setup.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart, April 24, 2025

Source:TradingView.Com (click to enlarge)

Key Catalysts

The primary barometer for risk. A hawkish “hold” from the Fed could see the Greenback challenge recent highs, particularly if GDP data surprises to the upside.

Conversely, should the BoJ opt for a hawkish surprise, expect a sharp unwinding of JPY carry trades, which could spark a broader “risk-off” move across equity markets.

The upcoming week is less about what central bankers do and more about what they say they might do in June. With inflation proving stickier than anticipated and growth figures beginning to show the cracks of high-interest rates, the margin for error has never been thinner.

Traders should remain nimble in a week where the data and the rhetoric are likely to pull in opposite directions.