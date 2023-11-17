BoE’s Ramsden signals extended period of restrictive monetary policy ahead

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoE’s Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden emphasized the need for a prolonged phase of restrictive monetary policy to achieve the central bank’s inflation target. Speaking on the future direction of the BoE’s approach, Ramsden stated, “Monetary policy is likely to need to be restrictive for an extended period of time.”

Ramsden further elaborated on the Monetary Policy Committee’s stance, noting, “The MPC have communicated that monetary policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term.”

Additionally, Ramsden, who oversees BoE’s quantitative tightening program, discussed the uncertainty surrounding the optimal size of the central bank’s balance sheet. The ongoing assessment of the necessary reserves supply aims to meet both monetary policy objectives and ensure financial stability.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“We continue to work towards assessing what our future steady state reserves supply looks like, both to meet our monetary policy objectives through quantitative tightening, while ensuring our financial stability objective is also supported,” he explained.