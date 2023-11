UK retail sales volume fell -0.3% mom in September, much worse than expectation of 0.3 mom rise. Ex-automotive fuel sales volume fell -0.1% mom.

Looking broader, sales volumes (include and excluding fuel) fell by -1.1% in the three months to October 2023 when compared with the previous three months.

In value term, retail sales rose 0.1% mom while ex-fuel sales was flat 0.0% mom.

Full UK retail sales release here.