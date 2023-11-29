Wed, Nov 29, 2023 @ 14:55 GMT
Eurozone economic sentiment rose to 93.8, EU rose to 93.7

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator ticked up from 93.5 to 938 in November. Employment Expectations Indication fell from 102.8 to 102.1 Economic Uncertainty Indicator fell from 22.7 to 22.4.

Eurozone industry confidence fell from -9.2 to -9.5. Services confidence rose from 4.6 to 4.9. Consumer confidence rose from -17.8 to -16.9. Retail trade confidence rose from -7.4 to -7.0. Construction confidence rose from -5.5 to -4.8.

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator rose from 93.2 to 93.7. Employment Expectations Indicator fell from 102.3 to 101.8. Economic Uncertainty Indicator fell from 22.2 to 21.8.

Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI improved in the Netherlands (+2.9), France (+2.0) and Poland (+1.7), while it eased in Spain (-1.5) and, to a lesser extent, in Germany (-0.5) and Italy (-0.3).

