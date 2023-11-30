Swiss KOF rose to 96.7, moderate economic outlook

Thu, Nov 30, 2023 @ 09:44 GMT
Swiss KOF Economic Barometer, a key indicator for forecasting the economy’s direction, has shown a slight improvement in November, rising from 95.1 to 96.7. This rise slightly exceeded market expectations, which were set at 96.2.

According to KOF Swiss Economic Institute, since mid-2023, the barometer has stabilized, though it remains at a level below the historical average. This stabilization indicates moderate outlook for the Swiss economy in the near future.

The increase in the KOF Barometer can primarily be attributed to positive developments in manufacturing sector and other services sector.

However, not all sectors are signaling positive trends. Indicators for hospitality industry and finance and insurance sector are showing slightly negative signals.

Full Swiss KOF release here.

