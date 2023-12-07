Thu, Dec 07, 2023 @ 10:55 GMT
Eurozone GDP growth finalized at 0.1% qoq in Q3

Eurozone GDP growth in Q3 was finalized at 0.1% qoq. Household final consumption expenditure increased by 0.3%. Government final consumption expenditure increased by 0.3% Gross fixed capital formation remained stable. Exports decreased by -1.1%. Imports decreased by -1.2%.

EU GDP was flat qoq. Malta (+2.4%) recorded the highest increase of GDP compared to the previous quarter, followed by Poland (+1.5%) and Cyprus (+1.1%). The highest decreases were observed in Ireland (-1.9%), Estonia (-1.3%) and Finland (-0.9%).

Full Eurozone and EU GDP release here.

