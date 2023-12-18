NZ BNZ services rises to 51.2, maintains oscillating course

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index rose from 49.2 to 51.2 in November, crossing the threshold from contraction to expansion. However, it’s crucial to note that this figure remains below the long-term average of 53.5, suggesting that recovery is still in its nascent stages.

Looking at more details, activity/sales rose from 47.5 to 48.7. Employment rose from 49.5 to 51.0. New orders/business rose from 52.1 to 52.3. Stocks/inventories jumped from 51.5 to 55.0. Supplier deliveries rose from 50.1 to 52.9.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope’s observation that the sector has been oscillating between contraction and expansion in recent months underscores the volatility and uncertainty still prevalent in the business environment.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The proportion of negative comments from businesses decreased from 58.2% in October to 54.0%. This reduction, though modest, is a positive sign, indicating a slight improvement in business sentiment. Hope added, “negative comments continued to be pinpointed on key areas such as the economy, inflation and cost of living”.

Full NZ BNZ PSI release here.