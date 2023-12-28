Thu, Dec 28, 2023 @ 21:24 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB's Holzmann cautions against expectations of 2024 rate cuts

ECB’s Holzmann cautions against expectations of 2024 rate cuts

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann emphasized there should be no presumption of rate reductions in the coming year.

Holzmann stated, “Even if the ECB is past an unprecedented series of ten consecutive rate increases, there is also for the year 2024 no guarantee of rate reductions.”

Further reinforcing this cautious approach, Holzmann remarked on the current status of inflation and the ECB’s policy measures, “Monetary policy normalization is already showing its impact on slowing inflation, but it would still be premature to think about rate cuts.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.