ECB’s Villeroy advocates for caution over haste or rigidity

ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau, in an address to France’s financial sector overnight, stated, “We will cut rates this year when the inflation outlook is solidly anchored at 2% with effective and durable data.”

However, Villeroy did not specify a timeline for these potential rate cuts, emphasizing instead the ECB’s reliance on economic data to guide their decisions. He asserted, “Our decisions will not be guided by a calendar, but by data.”

Villeroy’s statement, “We must demonstrate neither obstinateness nor haste,” further highlights the ECB’s approach as the central bank is keen on avoiding premature actions that could destabilize the disinflation process.