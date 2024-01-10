Wed, Jan 10, 2024 @ 07:06 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB's Villeroy advocates for caution over haste or rigidity

ECB’s Villeroy advocates for caution over haste or rigidity

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau, in an address to France’s financial sector overnight, stated, “We will cut rates this year when the inflation outlook is solidly anchored at 2% with effective and durable data.”

However, Villeroy did not specify a timeline for these potential rate cuts, emphasizing instead the ECB’s reliance on economic data to guide their decisions. He asserted, “Our decisions will not be guided by a calendar, but by data.”

Villeroy’s statement, “We must demonstrate neither obstinateness nor haste,” further highlights the ECB’s approach as the central bank is keen on avoiding premature actions that could destabilize the disinflation process.

 

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.