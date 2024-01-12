Fri, Jan 12, 2024 @ 04:54 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Mester: March too early for rate cut, inflation fight continues

Fed’s Mester: March too early for rate cut, inflation fight continues

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, in an interview with BloombergTV overnight, emphasized that March might be too soon to consider a rate cut, citing ongoing efforts to combat inflation.

Mester expressed her view that more evidence is needed before considering a reduction in interest rates. “March is probably too early in my estimation for a rate decline because I think we need to see some more evidence,” she stated,

The December CPI report released yesterday, according to her, is a clear indication that “there is more work to do,” necessitating the maintenance of restrictive monetary policy. Nevertheless, she reassured that the CPI report does not suggest progress in inflation stall out.

Mester also pointed out that the risks associated with monetary policy have become more balanced. The primary focus for this year, as she outlined, is to calibrate policy effectively to maintain healthy labor markets while continuing the process of bringing inflation back to the 2% target.

 

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.