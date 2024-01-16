Tue, Jan 16, 2024 @ 16:17 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsCanada's CPI rises to 3.4% in Nov on gasoline base-year effect

Canada’s CPI rises to 3.4% in Nov on gasoline base-year effect

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Canada’s CPI accelerated from 3.1% yoy to 3.4% yoy in November, above expectation of 3.3% yoy. The acceleration was largely due to base-year effect on gasoline prices. Excluding gasoline, CPI slowed slightly from 3.6% yoy to 3.5% yoy. On a monthly basis, CPI was down -0.3% mom, matched expected.

CPI median, which represents the middle point of price changes, remained steady at 3.6% yoy, exceeding the forecast of 3.4%. CPI trimmed, which excludes certain extreme price movements, rose from 3.5% yoy to 3.7%, also surpassing the expected 3.5%. Meanwhile, CPI Common, which is often viewed as the BoC’s preferred measure of core inflation due to its stability, remained unchanged at 3.9% yoy, again higher than the anticipated 3.8%.

Full Canada CPI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.