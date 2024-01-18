Thu, Jan 18, 2024 @ 02:48 GMT
Fed's Beige Book: Widespread signs of slowing job market

Fed’s Beige Book noted a majority of the 12 Districts observed “little to no change in economic activity”. Of the districts that reported varying trends, three experienced “modest growth”, while one district encountered a “moderate decline”.

The Beige Book also noted positive consumer activity during the holiday season. Most districts met retail expectations, with three districts exceeding them.

In terms of employment, the report presents a mixed picture. Seven districts reported “little or no net change” in employment levels, while four districts experienced “modest to moderate” job growth. Importantly, “nearly all districts” cited signs of a “cooling labor market”, signaling a potential shift or slowdown in hiring and employment growth across the country.

Price dynamics also varied among the districts. Six districts noted “slight or modest price increases”, and two reported “moderate increases”. Five districts observed that the rate of price increases had “subsided” somewhat compared to the previous period. Three other districts did not report any significant change in price pressures.

Full Fed’s Beige Book here.

