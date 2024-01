Canada’s retail sales fell -0.2% mom to CAD 66.6B in November, worse than expectation of 0.0% mom. Sales declined in four of nine subsectors, led by contraction in food and beverage at -1.4% mom. Excluding autos, sales were down -0.5% mom, much worse than expectation of -0.1% mom.

Advance estimate suggests that sales rose 0.8% mom in December.

Full Canada retail sales release here.