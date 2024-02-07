Wed, Feb 07, 2024 @ 06:17 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Harker signals confidence in economic soft landing

Fed’s Harker signals confidence in economic soft landing

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker’s speech overnight delivered a dose of cautious optimism regarding US economy’s trajectory, suggesting that a “soft landing” could be within reach.

Harker highlighted key indicators supporting his positive outlook: a trend towards disinflation, a labor market moving towards equilibrium, and sustained consumer spending.

These factors, according to Harker, are crucial for achieving the much-discussed soft landing, a scenario where inflation is controlled without causing a recession.

Emphasizing the progress made thus far, Harker also cautioned that the journey is not yet complete, likening the current economic phase to an airplane’s final approach but not yet landing.

“Now certainly we haven’t touched down, and we’re going to have to keep our seatbelts on, but with inflation continuing to fall back to our 2% target, with employment remaining strong, and with consumer sentiment looking up, the runway at our destination is in sight,” he elaborated.

 

 

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.