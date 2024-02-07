Fed’s Harker signals confidence in economic soft landing

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker’s speech overnight delivered a dose of cautious optimism regarding US economy’s trajectory, suggesting that a “soft landing” could be within reach.

Harker highlighted key indicators supporting his positive outlook: a trend towards disinflation, a labor market moving towards equilibrium, and sustained consumer spending.

These factors, according to Harker, are crucial for achieving the much-discussed soft landing, a scenario where inflation is controlled without causing a recession.

Emphasizing the progress made thus far, Harker also cautioned that the journey is not yet complete, likening the current economic phase to an airplane’s final approach but not yet landing.

“Now certainly we haven’t touched down, and we’re going to have to keep our seatbelts on, but with inflation continuing to fall back to our 2% target, with employment remaining strong, and with consumer sentiment looking up, the runway at our destination is in sight,” he elaborated.