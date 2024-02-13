Tue, Feb 13, 2024 @ 07:32 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsRBNZ survey reveals easing inflation expectations, NZD dips

RBNZ survey reveals easing inflation expectations, NZD dips

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

According to RBNZ’s latest Survey of Expectations, one-year inflation expectation fell by 38 basis points from 3.60% to 3.22%, marking its lowest point since September 2021. The survey also indicates a growing consensus, with more than half of respondents expecting that CPI inflation will fall back to RBNZ’s target range of 1-3% by the end of 2024

Furthermore, the survey pointed to a decrease in inflation expectations over the longer term, with two-year-ahead predictions dropping from 2.76% to 2.50%, and expectations for five and ten years ahead also seeing decline to 2.25% (from 2.43%) and 2.16% (from 2.28%), respectively.

In terms of interest rates, survey participants anticipate OCR to average at 5.46% by the end of March, with projected decrease to 4.74% by the end of the year. The OCR currently stands at 5.50%.

The publication of the survey’s results led to a discernible decline in the NZD, as market participants began to reevaluate the likelihood of another RBNZ rate hikes.

Technically, with 0.6172 resistance intact, recovery from 0.6037 is seen as a correction to the fall from 0.6368 only. Break of 0.6078 minor support will argue that this decline is ready to resume through 0.6037.

Full RBNZ Survey of Expectations (Business) here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.