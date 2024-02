In a speech overnight, Fed Vice Chair Michael Barr noted that the FOMC is “confident” that US is “on a path to 2% inflation”. However, Barr underscored the importance of seeing “continued good data” before initiating reduction in federal funds rate.

Reflecting on the latest consumer product index inflation report, he acknowledged the potential for a “bumpy” journey back to the target inflation rate, emphasizing the need for a “careful approach” in the current economic climate.

Full speech of Fed’s Barr here.