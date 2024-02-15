Thu, Feb 15, 2024 @ 04:34 GMT
RBA's Bullock highlights inflation persistence and demand-supply imbalance

In today’s Senate Estimates appearance, RBA Governor Michele Bullock underscored the “persistent” nature of inflationary pressures within the Australian economy.

She pointed out the crucial distinction between demand growth rates and overall demand levels, emphasizing “growth rates are slowing, but aggregate demand is still above aggregate supply, and that’s what’s generating inflationary pressures.”

Bullock remained optimistic about RBA’s ability to manage inflation effectively without jeopardizing employment growth. “We think we’re in a good position to get inflation down in a reasonable amount of time while still keeping employment growing,” she noted.

