Thu, Feb 29, 2024 @ 02:18 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Collins methodical, forward-looking approach to rate cuts

Fed’s Collins methodical, forward-looking approach to rate cuts

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Boston Fed President Susan Collins suggested that it may become “appropriate to begin easing policy later this year,” highlighting the importance of a “methodical, forward-looking approach” to gradually reduce rates.

Collins anticipated further inflation deceleration would might necessitate further slowdown in economic activity. However, she noted the “considerable uncertainty” surrounding the magnitude and timing of this slowdown. The path ahead, as Collins notes, is expected to be “bumpy,” as suggested by hotter-than-expected employment and price increase readings.

In this context, it will be important to focus on seeking “sustained, broadening signs” of progress towards its dual mandate goals, acknowledging that such progress may unfold unevenly. Collins cautions against setting overly stringent expectations for the data, indicating that “expecting all data to speak uniformly is too high a bar.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.