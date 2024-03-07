Japan’s nominal wage growth hits seven-month high, real wages still in decline

Thu, Mar 07, 2024 @ 04:43 GMT
Japan’s nominal wage growth surged by 2.0% yoy in January, surpassing expectations of 1.3%, and marking the most substantial growth since last June. This also represents a notable acceleration from the revised 0.8% increase observed in December.

The surge in wages largely stems from a significant 16.2% yoy advance in special payments, which include winter bonuses. Regular or base salaries maintained steady growth rate of 1.4% yoy, consistent with the previous month’s performance. Meanwhile, overtime pay, a key indicator of labor demand and economic activity, showed slight improvement of 0.4% yoy, recovering from revised decline of -1.2% yoy in the prior period.

Real wages declined by 0.6% yoy, marking a continued decrease in purchasing power for Japanese workers. However, the pace of decline was the joint-slowest since December 2022, indicating stabilization in the erosion of real earnings.

