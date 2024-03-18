Mon, Mar 18, 2024 @ 05:44 GMT
NZ BNZ services rises to 53.0, signs of early and strong growth emerge

New Zealand’s BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index climbed from 52.2 to 53.0 in February, marking its highest point since March 2023.

A closer examination of the index’s components reveals a generally positive picture. Activity and sales maintained steady pace, inching slightly up from 53.0 to 53.1. Employment saw modest increase, moving closer to the expansionary threshold by rising from 48.3 to 49.1. Notably, new orders and business surged significantly from 52.4 to 56.0, the highest level recorded since December 2022.

The feedback from businesses highlighted persistent concerns, with the proportion of negative comments standing at 57.3% in February, a slight improvement from December’s 58.7% but an increase from January’s 53.0%. Businesses continue to identify the cost of living as the primary factor influencing activity, alongside the difficulties posed by the overall economic conditions.

BNZ’s Head of Research Stephen Toplis said that “when we combine the PMI and PSI together to get an indicator of activity, there is a strong suggestion of growth returning later this year. The turnaround occurs a little stronger and earlier than we are forecasting but, whatever the case, it is a heartening sign”.

Full NZ BNZ PSI release here.

Learn Forex Trading

