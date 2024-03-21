New Zealand in technical recession as Q4 GDP contracts -0.1% qoq

New Zealand’s economy has officially entered technical recession, with GDP contracting by -0.1% qoq in Q4, below expectation of 0.0% qoq. This decline follows -0.3% contraction in Q4, marking two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

GDP per capita declined decline of -0.7% qoq, while real gross national disposable income saw a -1.4% qoq drop.

The contraction was not uniformly felt across all sectors. Of the sixteen industries analyzed, eight experienced growth, notably the rental, hiring, and real estate services sector, alongside public administration, safety, and defense.

Full NZ GDP release here.